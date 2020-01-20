Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWL. Peel Hunt cut Hollywood Bowl Group to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 302 ($3.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 million and a P/E ratio of 20.41. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.66 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns bought 18,312 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70).

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.