Berenberg Bank Upgrades Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) to “Buy”

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 920 ($12.10) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 850 ($11.18). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s previous close.

UDG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 919.80 ($12.10).

Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 813.50 ($10.70) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 801.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 779.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

