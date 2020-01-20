BidaskClub Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus reaffirmed a focus list rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 22.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,650,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,089 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $169,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

