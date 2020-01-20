BidaskClub Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $1,948,169.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,121,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,353,181.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,865 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,458. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,458,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 589,043 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 491,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 249,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 620,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.