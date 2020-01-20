BidaskClub Lowers HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HONE stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $643.31 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 409.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 73.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.