BidaskClub Lowers Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $13,081,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.