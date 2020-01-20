BidaskClub Lowers Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLND. ValuEngine cut Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $39.80 on Friday. Talend has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of -0.11.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 174.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Talend in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Talend in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

