BidaskClub Upgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to “Strong-Buy”

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

American Woodmark stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.95. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $113.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 1,730.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

