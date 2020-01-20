BidaskClub Upgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXEL. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.91.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Exelixis by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $153,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

