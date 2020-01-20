Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,161.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,083.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

