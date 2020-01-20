Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

Shares of Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,161.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,083.21. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

