BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $419.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $174,000. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 228,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,692,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,365,000 after acquiring an additional 648,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,340,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,681 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.