Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $270.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.72.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.50 on Friday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

