Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 63,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $138.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

