Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $301.87 million and a PE ratio of 39.44. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$4.88 and a 52-week high of C$8.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$378.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$431.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 216.67%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

