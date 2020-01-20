Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Blackline alerts:

Shares of BL stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.24 and a beta of 0.78. Blackline has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackline will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,153,276.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,450.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Blackline by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackline by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.