Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $346.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 30,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Blackrock Capital Investment by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

