BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMCH. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

BMC Stock stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

