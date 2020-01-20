BNP Paribas Lowers Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ERFSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of ERFSF stock opened at $534.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $551.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.81. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $334.00 and a 52 week high of $573.60. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

