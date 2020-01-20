Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) PT Raised to GBX 380 at Goldman Sachs Group

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 328.82 ($4.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.18. Boohoo Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47).

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

