Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Boston Private Financial to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Private Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $12.27 on Monday. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

