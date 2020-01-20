BP (NYSE:BP) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 1.50

News coverage about BP (NYSE:BP) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of BP opened at $38.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

