Brigham Minerals’ (MNRL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MNRL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $19.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $51,371,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. JHL Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 100.0% in the third quarter. JHL Capital Group LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 1,819.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 327,478 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

