Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 41.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

