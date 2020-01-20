British Land (LON:BLND) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has GBX 661 ($8.70) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 606 ($7.97).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 563.69 ($7.42).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND opened at GBX 588 ($7.73) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 606.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 564.33. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.