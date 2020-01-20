Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $148.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report sales of $148.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.31 million and the lowest is $107.78 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs posted sales of $137.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full-year sales of $593.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.64 million to $622.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $705.06 million, with estimates ranging from $592.55 million to $800.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the third quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 395.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 52.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 42.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

