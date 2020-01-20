Brokerages Anticipate Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.1% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GO stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

