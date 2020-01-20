Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $820.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will report $820.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.53 million to $869.40 million. Cinemark reported sales of $798.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. TheStreet lowered Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie set a $42.00 target price on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 938,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 351,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 119,036 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

