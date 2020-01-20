Brokerages Expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to Post $2.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.74. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $355.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $263.76 and a 52-week high of $355.41.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

