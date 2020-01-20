Brokerages Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report $300,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. The stock has a market cap of $603.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.