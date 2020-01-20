Brokerages Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) to report $300,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

CRNX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. The stock has a market cap of $603.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.10. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

