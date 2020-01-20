Brokerages Expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Purple Innovation posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.29 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $228.19 million, a P/E ratio of -78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

In other news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $373,544.44. Also, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020. 78.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

