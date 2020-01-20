Brokers Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

NYSE:EXR opened at $111.56 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,007.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 10,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,088,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442 over the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,311.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,122,000 after buying an additional 1,238,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after buying an additional 813,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,775,000 after buying an additional 691,527 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,697,000 after buying an additional 309,496 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.