Brokers Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USB. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 646,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

