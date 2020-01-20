Brokers Offer Predictions for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATI. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,943 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,056,000 after acquiring an additional 373,842 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,096,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 149,650 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

