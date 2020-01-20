Brokers Offer Predictions for Mplx Lp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mplx in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Mplx has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.