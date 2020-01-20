Brokers Set Expectations for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

