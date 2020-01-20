Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,080,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 317,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 137,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.