Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) target price (up from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Macdonald Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,095 ($27.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.20 million and a P/E ratio of 50.24. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,041.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,962.19.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total value of £83,800 ($110,234.15). Also, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total transaction of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09).

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.