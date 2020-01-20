Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 2,020 ($26.57) price target (up previously from GBX 1,985 ($26.11)) on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,310 ($30.39).

LON BRK opened at GBX 2,095 ($27.56) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,041.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,962.19. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) and a one year high of GBX 2,280 ($29.99). The firm has a market cap of $328.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 4,190 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.31), for a total value of £83,800 ($110,234.15). Also, insider Richard Spencer sold 19,750 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,775 ($23.35), for a total transaction of £350,562.50 ($461,145.09).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

