Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,864.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,820.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,817.73. The company has a market cap of $924.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.