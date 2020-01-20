Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 0.41. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.90 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

