Canoe EIT Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:EIT.UN)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$10.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.94. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$9.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

