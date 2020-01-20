Capita (LON:CPI) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPI. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Capita to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capita presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 171.71 ($2.26).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 172.35 ($2.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.84. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

