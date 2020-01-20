Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 84 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Capital Drilling in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:CAPD opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. Capital Drilling has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 75 ($0.99). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 62.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.27.

About Capital Drilling

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

