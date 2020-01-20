Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

CPRI stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Capri has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 98.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 11.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

