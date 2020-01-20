CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CDNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 target price on shares of CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,091,000 after buying an additional 346,085 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 518,218 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 633,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after buying an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after buying an additional 209,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

