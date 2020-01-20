Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

