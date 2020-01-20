Cargojet (TSE:CJT) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$111.75.

Shares of CJT opened at C$113.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.40. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$73.05 and a twelve month high of C$115.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

