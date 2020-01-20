CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) vs. Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Head to Head Contrast

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 30.50% 10.27% 1.56% Hawthorn Bancshares 20.29% 12.14% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBTX and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $137.51 million 5.91 $47.29 million $1.89 16.52 Hawthorn Bancshares $67.12 million 2.36 $10.71 million N/A N/A

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.4% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of CBTX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBTX and Hawthorn Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBTX currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CBTX is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CBTX pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

CBTX has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBTX beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans. It also provides treasury and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and 1 branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 23 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.

