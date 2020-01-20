CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $126.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $136.85 on Friday. CDW has a 52-week low of $79.77 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,422.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.